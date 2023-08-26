Over 700,000 pilgrims gone to Iraq for Arbaeen so far

As the religious Arbaeen procession continues, Iranian and non-Iranian (mainly Pakistani and Azerbaijani Shia pilgrims) use six border crossings in the west of Iran to cross into Iraq to reach the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala.

More than 2,350,000 people have so far enrolled on the Samah online registering website designed by Iranian authorities for religious pilgrimages, with 312,000 people crossing into Iraq through the Mehran border crossing in Ilam Province as the highest number.

The figures released by the Iranian authorities showed that over 700,000 Iranian pilgrims have been sent to Iraq from the six border crossings at the shared border with Iraq, showing a 43% increase.

Last weekend, the Iranian ministers of interior and health visited the shared border crossings to inspect the facilities and relief equipment at the border for Arbaeen pilgrims.

