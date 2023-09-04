‘Left Handed’ to go on screen at UK, S. Korean film festivals

The short piece is scheduled to be screened at the 2023 Portobello Film Festival in the UK and the Seoul International Extreme-Short Image & Film Festival (SESIFF) in South Korea.

The Portobello Film Festival is an independent international film festival based in London, which annually premiers over 700 new films, including features, shorts, documentaries, music films, and animation. The Film Festival was created in 1996 as a reaction to the moribund state of the British film industry, to provide a forum for new filmmakers and give exposure to movies in different formats. The festival started on Aug.31 and will run until Sep. 17.

Established in 2009, Seoul Yeongdeungpo International Extreme-Short Image & Film Festival(SESIFF) holds its 15th edition this year. Focused on extreme-short and short films, SESIFF is looking for intense, compact and dynamic films. SESIFF believes that the short can change the world in a better way through powerful messages. Be part of our movement. The festival will be held on September 14-19.

‘Left Handed’ is directed by Nasrin Mohammadpour and produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company. It has been filmed in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for seven days.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

Yasman Nasiri, Roham Assadi, Soheil Rezaei, Leila Dalir, Reza Mouszadeh Golestani, Ali Javan, and Nasser Shojaeifar are among the cast of the short piece.

‘Left Handed’ has been previously screened in many international film festivals, including the Seoul International Women's Film Festival, the Positively Different Short Film Festival in Greece, the Kaohsiung International Film Festival in Taiwan and the International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival in Turkey.

