Elahe Nobakht named as jury member at Armenian film festival

Other jury members at the 9th Apricot Tree Film Festival including Italian artist Vigհen Avetis and French filmmaker Vincent Sorrel.
Nobakht was a jury member at several other international film festivals in Switzerland, the US, the Netherlands, and Italy.
Established in 2015 by Filmadaran Film Culture Development NGO, Apricot Tree (ATIEFF) is a documentary film festival that takes place annually in September in Armenia.
The 9th edition of the event is underway from August 20 - 26.
