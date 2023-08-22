  1. Iran
Aug 22, 2023, 5:00 PM

Homegrown 'Sina' loitering drone unveiled

Homegrown 'Sina' loitering drone unveiled

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The homegrown 'Sina' loitering suicide drone was unveiled on Tuesday at the exhibition of the latest achievements of Iran's defense industry.

The defense achievements exhibition which kicked off on Tuesday, displayed all kinds of drones produced by the Ministry of Defense's aviation industry including Mohajer-10, Mohajer-6, Ababil-5, Karrar, Arash, as well as various missiles. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers was unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of Defense Industry Day. 

SKH/5868046

News Code 205001

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News