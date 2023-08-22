Homegrown 'Sina' loitering drone unveiled

The defense achievements exhibition which kicked off on Tuesday, displayed all kinds of drones produced by the Ministry of Defense's aviation industry including Mohajer-10, Mohajer-6, Ababil-5, Karrar, Arash, as well as various missiles.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers was unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of Defense Industry Day.

