The attachés had the opportunity to closely see Iran's defense capabilities in various fields.

Following the visit, military attachés participated in a joint meeting with the Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

The exhibition kicked off on Tuesday in the presence of the Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, during which the homegrown Mohajer-10 drone was unveiled.

