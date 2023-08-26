Several European countries seeking to buy Iranian drones

Speaking to Iranian media, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik pointed to the exports of Iranian drones to other countries and said that a large number of those countries have requested to purchase drones from Iran.

"Our drones have many customers and many countries request to buy drones from us," he said.

The general said that Iran does not put on display all its drones for some reservations, adding that "If we do not have political and security considerations in relation to a country and we are sure that this drone will not be used inappropriately, and considering the capacity of drone production and domestic demand, we are ready to export drones that are in the export product portfolio."

"Now there are many customers for our drones, and we have received several requests from Western and European countries, although they do not want to be named," Talaei-Nik said.

The spokesman said that none of the contracts to export drones with other countries have been called off.

"Regarding past exchanges with countries like Russia, none of them have been canceled. However, each of them goes through its own specific processes," he noted.

