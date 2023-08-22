Iran unveils homegrown Arman smart bombs

Weighing 35 kilograms, Arman-1 has an operational range of 20 kilometers.

It can be launched and fired by various operational drones that the Iranian armed forces have.

Weighing 40 kilograms and having a maximum operational range of 100 kilometers, Arman 2 utilizes electric propulsion and can be employed with various operational drones of the armed forces.

Both smart bombs are equipped with the GPS/INS guidance system and can be loaded on the newly unveiled Mohajer-10 drone.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers was unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of Defense Industry Day.

