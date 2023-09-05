Iran Air Force to unveil newest homegrown UAV: cmdr.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the announcement in an interview with IRNA on Monday, saying that IRIAF has started to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and will unveil its achievements in the field of drone manufacturing soon.

Vahedi added that the UAVs planned to be manufactured by the IRIAF will include Kaman-12 and Kaman-22 models.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.

