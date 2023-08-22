Iran armed forces will cut off hand of aggressors: Raeisi

Speaking in a meeting with senior managers and elites of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics on the occasion of Defense Industry Day, Ebrahim Raeisi considered the great, advanced, and up-to-date achievements of Iran's defense industries in the military and civilian fields as manifestations of power production that is the source of confidence and peace for the people.

Saying that the presence of Iranian armed forces in the region creates security in the region, unlike foreign forces, the president said that the country's defense industries support the Iran Armed Forces in providing and promoting the security, authority, and deterrence of the Islamic Republic.

Stating that the country's defense and nuclear industries have made the most progress despite the heaviest sanctions, he emphasized the necessity of seriousness in protecting these great achievements and confronting sedition and enemy influence to disrupt them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to interact with all the countries of the world and friendly countries.

But the powerful armed forces will cut off the hands of the anti-Iran aggressors, he concluded.

