All arms embargoes on Iran to end in October: defense min.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani made the announcement in a note published in the Arabic newspaper Al Wifaq.

Stating that all cruel arms embargoes on Iran will end in October, he said that therefore, the world will once again confirm the transparency, responsibility and fulfillment of the obligations by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Ministry of Defense is prepared to establish and develop defense and strategic relations with all independent and neighboring countries, especially regional neighbors and Muslim countries, based on the principles of collective security, mutual respect, and consolidation within the framework of active defense diplomacy, Ashtiani noted.

He went on to say that the Ministry of Defense designs and manufactures all types of equipment and weapons needed by the armed forces in the air, sea, and land fields, all types of ballistic and cruise missiles, all types of drones, surface and subsurface vessels, cyber equipment, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, as well as cognitive and biological fields.

