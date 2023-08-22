Sending Japan, US missiles to Asia threatens Russia security

"The Pentagon, in its plans to deploy medium-range and short-range missiles in Asia, assigns an important role to Japan, which creates additional security threats to our Far Eastern territories," Patrushev said in Magadan at a meeting on the security of Russia's Far Eastern Federal District, TASS reported.

Earlier, Igor Kostyukov, the chief of the Main Directorate (GU, formerly Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, said that the Pentagon is preparing to deploy two promising multisphere brigades capable of striking Russia with long-range precision weapons in the Asia-Pacific region in 2028.

The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons.

MP/PR