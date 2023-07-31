Kyiv attacks on Crimean Bridge show US sponsors terrorism

"American journalist Seymour Hersh said, quoting a US official, that the Biden administration played a decisive role in both attacks on the Crimean Bridge during which American technologies were used. This confirms yet again that by providing financial aid to the Kyiv regime and continuing arms supplies, the US and its allies are factually the sponsors of terrorism," Patrushev said at a meeting on Karelia’s security issues in Petrozavodsk.

"Such actions by the West underscore the importance of tasks to ensure the security of our citizens, which are being resolved during the special military operation in Ukraine," TASS quoted him as saying.

Several days ago, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for an attack on the Crimean Bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean Peninsula in October last year. On July 17, there was another attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Reacting to the recent attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that Russia reserves the right to respond harshly to attack.

MP/PR