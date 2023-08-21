Iranian students land in 3rd place in IOAA 2023

According to a report by the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents (NODET), the Iranian Astronomy Olympiad team took part in the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2023 in Kraków city in Poland, and won three gold medals and two silver medals, after England and India win third place in the world.

After Iran, the USA, Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany and Canada were ranked 4th to 10th. These competitions were held in three stages of theory, observation and analysis of astronomical data for 10 days with the participation of 52 countries from all over the world.

