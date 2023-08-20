Iran ranks 3rd in Intl. Olympiad on Astronomy, Astrophysics

The Islamic Republic dispatched a five-member student team to the event, which was held this year in Silesia, Poland, over a 10-day period starting on August 10.

Amir-Mehdi Esmaeili Taheri, Mehdi Ostad-Mohammadi, and Arvin Rasoulzadeh bagged three gold medals for Iran, while Sarina Farzadnasab and Amir-Hossein Mousavifard won two silver medals.

At the end of the competition, Britain won the event's first place with five gold medals and India ended in second place with four golds and one silver.

Last month, Iranian students won the country six medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad, which was hosted by the Japanese city of Chiba.

The delegation comprised Ehsan Heydari, Mohammad Urmia-Qasseri, Sobhan Aram, Arvin Taheri, Mohammad-Parsa Ja'farnezhadi, and Pouria Rahmani.

Heydari won a gold medal for the Islamic Republic, while Urmia-Qasseri, Aram, Taheri, and Ja'farnezhadi each earned a silver medal, and Rahmani took the bronze medal.

Also last month, the Iranian student team bagged five medals at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad hosted by Tokyo.

The five-strong team comprised Shayan Feiz Oskouyi, Mehdi Shirin Bayan, Mohammad Mehdi Mousavi, Ali Qanbari, and Sina Fathi.

Excelling their competitors, four Iranian students earned silver medals for the Islamic Republic, while the fifth contestant took a bronze.

MNA/Press TV