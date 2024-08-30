Iran able to establish its position in world by determination

Reffering to the success of the Iranian student team in the World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard pointed out that the Iranian Student Olympiad team won first place in the 17th World Astronomy Olympiad, which was held with the participation of 250 students from 53 countries.

He noted that this success is an honor for Iranian youth and the country's educational system.

Pointing that the US, Romania, and Canada ranked second, third, and fourth respectively, he stressed Iran's capability in different fields.

He emphasized that Iran can establish its position in the world and in global competition with the countries that achieved economic power by exploiting the nations of Asia, Africa, and South America which requires determination and strong will.

SD/6211196