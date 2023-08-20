Iran summons Danish, Swedish envoys over Qur'an desecration

Sweden and Denmark's charge d'affaires in Tehran were summoned separately by the Deputy Director General of the Human Rights Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The Iranian foreign ministry's diplomat strongly condemned the continuation of brazen and heinous acts of insulting the Holy Qur'an in those two countries, and said that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the governments of Sweden and Denmark have to bear the full responsibility and serious consequences of insulting the Holy Qur'an."

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's earlier remarks that supporting criminals and desecrators of the Holy Qur'an is a kind of declaring war against the Islamic world, the Iranian foreign ministry's department warned against the repetition of those conspiratorial and dangerous actions.

Reminding the two envoys that freedom of expression principle comes with specific duties and responsibilities, the Deputy Director General of Human Rights Department urged the envoys of Sweden and Denmark to adhere to international obligations based on Articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

In the summoning meetings, the Iranian foreign ministry's diplomat further referred to the resolutions approved by the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council as well as the 18th emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and said that "Despite the clear position and serious determination of the freedom-seeking scholars in the world in condemning the sacrilege of the Holy Qur'an, Sweden and Denmark governments have remained indifferent to abiding by those resolutions and, unfortunately, by not showing serious determination and intention in dealing with hate speech and Islamophobia, they continue to support desecrators."

In the meetings, Sweden and Denmark's envoys recalled their respective countries positions in condemning any desecration of the Holy Qur'an and said that Sweden and Denmark's governments are resolved to prevent such actions by making changes in their internal laws.

They also stated that they will immediately convey the protest to their respective capitals.

