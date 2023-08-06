Muslims states need to stop West's abuse of human rights

Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the comments in a commentary on the occasion of August 5 which marks the Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity as adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (formerly Organisation of the Islamic Conference) at the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman said that based on Islamic teachings, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that human rights derive from the inherent dignity and value of human beings, stressing that the Islamic countries are in a superior position as compared to the Western countries when it comes to advocating human rights.

He pointed to the dark record of human rights abuses in the West and the Western countries' discrimination against black Africans and racism in those states, describing the recent Qur'an desecration in some Western states as the latest example of gross violation of human rights in those states who claim to be human rights advocates.

"Islamic governments and Muslim nations, with unity, solidarity and cooperation on the international stage can prevent the hypocritical claimants in the West from exploiting the human rights in line with their anti-human rights political ambitions," Kan'ani wrote.

