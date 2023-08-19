Sweden police arrest woman trying to stop Qur’an desecration

In yet another act of desecration of the Holy Qur’an, a Sweden-based serial blasphemer burned a copy of the sacred Muslim book in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm as the police arrested a woman who tried to stop him.

Swedish media said Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, under the protection of the country’s police, repeated the blasphemous act on Friday while shouting profanities against Islam, Muslims and the Qur’an.

The scene drew a large number of people, including reporters, with Swedish news outlets saying a woman intervened and tried to put out the burning Qur’an with a fire extinguisher.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, was instantly arrested by the police on "suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer,” Associated Press reported, citing Police spokeswoman Towe Hägg.

Momika and Salwan Najem, two Sweden-based Iraqi refugees, have done similar sacrilegious acts in front of Stockholm’s central mosque and Iraq’s embassy over the past two months.

The blasphemous acts, which had been authorized by the Swedish police under the pretext of free-speech laws, sparked a wave of anger and condemnations across the Muslim world.

In Denmark too, the far-right Danish group Danske Patrioter has recently set copies of the Holy Qur’an alight in front of the missions of several Muslim countries in Copenhagen.

AMK/PressTV