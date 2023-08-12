Grounds paved for Saudi investment in Iran: Deputy FM

The conditions have been prepared for the start of Saudi investment in Iran, and a number of metal industries in Iran are also waiting for joint investment with Saudi Arabia.

Mehdi Safari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the conditions for the investment of Saudi Arabia in the country are prepared and a number of metal industries in Iran are also ready for joint investment with Saudi Arabia.

Iran can export metal industry products, fruits, vegetables, ceramics and construction materials to Saudi Arabia, he added, saying that the country also enjoys good capabilities and facilities in the field of the metal industry, nanomedicine production, biotechnology, medical equipment, etc.

He also said that another issue being discussed between the two sides is the joint investments in the field of construction and engineering.

Referring to Iran's Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi's visit to Saudi Arabia, Safari added that a very suitable atmosphere has been created during his visit to Riyadh.

He also expressed hope that the process of improving relations between the two countries will be accelerated with the start of the new Iranian ambassador's mission to Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations on March 10 after seven years of severed ties through China's mediation.

SD/Al-ALAM 6681668