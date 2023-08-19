Enemy in a strategic dead end against Islamic Rep.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at the 24th meeting Supreme Assembly of Commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran on Saturday.

Salami stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who commands all Iranian armed forces, have guided Iran through all the sanctions, threats, economic pressure, big seditions and psychological warfares successfully.

Referring to the brilliant performance of the IRGC from the beginning of the force's formation until now, he said that the image that has been presented of the IRGC until today is deep, bright, hopeful and inspiring.

Highlighting the acts of mischief done by Global Arrogance led by the US all over the world, Salami added that today the US and other enemies are in its weakest position than ever.

"Looking back at the recent 45-year history, we will see that as we move forward, our enemies are getting weaker and weaker while we and the Axis of Resistance are getting stronger and stronger," he stressed.

The US left behind a large volume of military equipment in Afghanistan and fled, showing that Global Arrogance has weakened over time, he said.

Stressing that the Israeli regime is also weaker compared to 1967, he stated that Hezbollah has become stronger since then, and its equipment and tools have become better and more up-to-date.

According to Salami, "Today, the Islamic Revolution and the Axis of Resistance have the upper hand in the region, and this has been achieved with the wisdom and tactfulness of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the hard work and perseverance of the Islamic community."

Stating that building political geography in the world today is the most difficult task that Islamic Iran has achieved, he said, the Islamic Revolution has worn out arrogance.

He highlighted the prominent role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in putting US in a strategic dead end and continued to explain that by dead end he meant that, "Today, the enemy knows very well that if it sanctions the Islamic Republic, it will fail, and if it decides not to sanction the Islamic Republic, it will fail either."

