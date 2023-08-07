Gen. Salami hails Basij role in thwarting enemies plots

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in a conference held at the Interior Ministry compound to discuss the role of the Basij voluntary forces in defending the country's security.

"Basij bases should have a strategic plan, and by strategic plan I mean the plan to confront America," General Salami said.

He added that, "it is the Basij who will break Great Satan America. Basij is the formula to overcome the enemies. Basij does not allow the enemy to succeed in any plots. Any Basij base is a great enemy for America."

"Without Basij, we could not neutralize the economic sanctions," the IRGC chief added.

In an apparent reference to the foreign-instigated riots last year, Salami said that the enemies sought to take away the youth from the Islamic Revolution and turn them against the Islamic Revolution.

He added that the enemy wanted to turn universities, factories, the market, and the media into a battlefield to stop the Iranian nation's progress as part of a global conspiracy designed by the Americans, Europeans, Zionists, and some Arab states.

At the end of his speech, the IRGC chief hailed all the forces for their steadfastness that could bring the enemies' plots to a total failure last year.

MNA/FNA14020516000624