IRGC chief vows to revenge for martyrs, expel US from region

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) made the remarks in the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with a group of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday.

The martyr Qassem Soleimani and his companions defeated all strategies of enemies against the Islamic world, Salami said in this meeting.

Addressing the enemies, Salami emphasized, " IRGC will take revenge on the martyrs and will definitely expel the US from the region."

In another part of his speech, the IRGC chief briefed the Leader about the capabilities and performance of the IRGC in the fields of military, security, information, science, economy, construction, health and etc.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

