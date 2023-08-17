Moscow urges US stop 'hunting down' Russians in third states

"Russia has always opposed Washington’s 'hunt' for Russians in third countries. It demands that this practice stop. However, the [US] Administration continues to live in a world of its own, built on their own rules while ignoring the interests of other countries. We will never agree with such an approach," the diplomat said on the Russian embassy's Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Antonov underscored that Moscow advocates the prompt repatriation of all Russian citizens held in American prisons.

"It is an absolute priority for us. This is why we consider speculation on this issue unacceptable. […] We fight for these people to get [them] back to their homeland, [back to] their families as soon as possible," he noted.

"We call upon American politicians and the mass media to let the relevant agencies of both countries work in an atmosphere of calm. Stop playing with people’s lives and let professionals seek the necessary ‘resolutions,’" Antonov added.

He pointed out that the "issue of prisoner exchanges is being resolved via the agencies tasked with this matter, as was determined by the presidents of Russia and the US in 2021."

"The special channel has already proven its effectiveness, making it possible to bring home [Viktor] Bout and [Konstantin] Yaroshenko," the diplomat pointed out.

Earlier, CNN reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia on spying charges. In particular, the top US diplomat encouraged the former US Marine sentenced for espionage not to lose faith, adding that the US is doing everything in its power to bring Whelan home as soon as possible.

Earlier, in July, Blinken said that the US and Russia were working together on prisoner exchanges despite existing disagreements. In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Moscow-Washington channel for negotiating prisoner exchanges remains intact and that contacts via this line of communication continue.

RHM/PR