Aug 17, 2023, 11:27 AM

China demands US lift tariffs on steel, aluminum products

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – China’s commerce ministry on Wednesday demanded that the United States immediately lift the tariffs imposed on Chinese steel and aluminum imports.

The ministry made the comments in response to a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement panel which found China imposing additional duties on certain imports from the United States, Reuters reported.

China has taken note of the WTO panel finding and is studying the report, the ministry said, adding the root cause lies in “the unilateralist and protectionist behavior” of the US side.

“The countermeasures taken by the Chinese side in accordance with the law are a legitimate move to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” it added.

