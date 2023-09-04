Iran slows 60% uranium enrichment: IAEA

The Associated Press said Monday that it had seen a report by the IAEA that Tehran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at 60% purity.

The report by IAEA said Iran has 121.6 kilograms (268 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%, a far-slower growth than in previous counts. An IAEA report in May put the stockpile of 60% uranium at just over 114 kilograms (250 pounds). It had 87.5 kilograms (192 pounds) in February.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67% — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.

The report by the American media outlet further said that while Iran has slowed the enrichment, the IAEA reported other problems with trying to monitor its program. The Agency's report has reportedly claimed that Iran had denied visas for agency officials, while the “de-designation of experienced agency inspectors” also challenged its work.

The IAEA also hasn’t been able to access surveillance camera footage since February 2021 under Iranian restrictions, while the only recorded data since June 2022 has been from cameras at a workshop in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran has rejected the reports on the visa denials previously.

Iran and the other parties to the nuclear deal were very close to concluding an agreement in September 2022 to revive the deal after the removal of sanctions on Tehran. However, as the Iranian foreign minister said on Sunday in an interview, the United States and the three European parties to the JCPOA pulled back from the agreed draft agreement after pinning hope on last year's riots in Iran which they thought they could topple the Iranian government.

