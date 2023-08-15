US sanctions individuals, entities for links with Iran

The Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has added several individuals and entities including Behnam Shahriyari, Seyed Ali Akbar Mir Vakili, Seyed Hamid Reza Shahcheraghi to the list of sanctions.

The entities that have been added to the Treasury sanctions are located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

Earlier on Tuesday the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the Biden administration's overall approach to Iran had not changed.

Biden administration has claimed that it seeks a diplomatic solution to the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, from which the previous US president Trump pulled out in May 2018.

Iran and the P4+1 (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) have held several rounds of talks to revive the JCPOA, mainly in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Iran has insisted that it will fully abide by the deal once the illegal sanctions are removed.

The talks were stalled in September 2022 due to the US refusal to lift the sanctions on Tehran amid the continued indifference of the other Western powers towards Iran's demands.

MNA