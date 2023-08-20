ECOWAS delegation talks with Niger junta fail

Media reported on Sunday that the talks of the ECOWAS delegation with the Niger junta yielded no results and were unsuccessful.

According to the Alarabiya report, Niger's military rulers rejected ECOWAS proposals regarding the return of Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum to power, and the talks ended in failure.

Niger’s new military ruler said Saturday a transition of power would not go beyond three years, and warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address. Any transition of power “would not go beyond three years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the West Africa’s main bloc agreed on a “D-day” for possible military intervention to reinstate Bazoum.

The ECOWAS agreed on Friday to activate a standby force as a last resort if diplomatic efforts fail, a senior official told media.

Military officers deposed Bazoum on July 26 and have defied calls from the United Nations, ECOWAS and others to reinstate him.

