Amir-Abdollahian visits Iran embassy in Riyadh

Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with the diplomats and staff at the Iranian Embassy in the Saudi capital.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister was informed about the intensive efforts of the delegation from the center in order to prepare the embassy in a period of about 2 months since its reopening, a statement issued by the foreign ministry said on Friday morning.

The Iranian embassy in Riyadh has resumed activities and in addition to performing diplomatic duties and missions, it also provides the necessary consular services.

According to the latest reports, the top Iranian diplomat went to Jeddah in continuation of his visit to Saudi Arabia after the Embassy visit in the Saudi capital on Friday.

Yesterday, August 17, the head of Iranian diplomatic apparatus had a three and a half hour meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh, after which he participated in a joint press conference with him.

The top Iranian diplomat is slated to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later on Friday.

