Ghalibaf urges punishment for Shah Cheragh attack terrorists

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine which led to the martyrdom of one person and the injury of several others.

Making the country insecure and disrupting people's peace is a constant project of the enemies of the Iranian nation, he said, adding that such plots intensified in recent weeks and have been thwarted by the vigilance of the security forces.

The Islamic nation of Iran expects the judiciary system to quickly punish the perpetrators of this painful crime, he added.



Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf honored Islamic Resistance Day, which commemorates the victory of the Islamic Resistance and the victory of Lebanon's Hezbollah over the criminal regime of Israel.



He noted that the history-making revolution of Imam Khomeini (RA) guaranteed the security of Iran and strengthened the people of the world against the oppressors.



He emphasized that Islamic Resistance is the result of the Islamic Revolution, and the efforts of the commanders such as martyr Soleimani, Emad Mughniyeh, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis who are the symbol of resistance and role models for all young people.

