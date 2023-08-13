Iran, Yemen hold first joint economic cooperation commission

The meeting was attended by Meysam Latifi, the Vice President and head of the organization and Ibrahim al-Dulaimi, the Yemeni ambassador to Iran, who discussed joint cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the holding of the meeting, and hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would expand.

Latifi said that in addition to the joint cooperation in the economic field, there are also ways to cooperate in the fields of government human resources management, government macro-architecture, the structure of the government administrative system, and the training of government managers.

The Yemeni ambassador, for his part, referred to the ongoing connections between the two countries and expressed hope that the bilateral communication in the commission could be managed in a coherent way.

