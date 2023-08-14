Iran welcomes completion of removal of oil from decaying ship

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani said, "About three years ago, the Islamic Republic of Iran announced to the United Nations that it was ready to transfer oil under the supervision of the United Nations and the Yemenis voluntarily and at its own expense in order to eliminate the environmental risk."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always insisted on peaceful resolution for humanitarian crises in Yemen and for that, it continued its numerous consultations in order to end the problem of the Safer oil tanker and prevent the occurrence of an environmental, human and economic disaster for Yemen and the region," the spokesman added.

Moreover, Kan'ani thanked the efforts of the United Nations and the Yemeni National Salvation Government in that regard and expressed hope that the recent action and coordination carried out to resolve a humanitarian and environmental crisis can be a prelude to addressing the other humanitarian issues in Yemen, including the complete lifting of the blockade on the impoverished country.

MNA