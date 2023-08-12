Efforts to fully realize rights of Iranian nation continue

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to the news about the release of a part of Iran's frozen assets and the issue of the prisoner swap between Iran and the US.

From the beginning of the incumbent government under President Raeisi, dynamic diplomacy was emphasized to achieve the maximum national interests and the rights of the great nation of Iran, he wrote.

In addition to continuing the process of neutralizing illegal sanctions, the path of negotiation and diplomacy was never abandoned, he added.

Efforts continue until obtaining the final results and full realization of Iran's rights, he further added.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that the process of release of $6 billion worth of Iran's funds that have been illegally blocked in South Korea under the pretext of US sanctions is underway.

