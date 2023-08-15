  1. Politics
Blinken says US overall approach to Iran has not changed

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Anthony Blinken described the agreement between Tehran and Washington on prisoner swap as positive while declaring that the US overall approach to Iran has not changed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comments on Monday with the families of some of the American detainees released by Iran to house arrest last week, Reuters reported.

The top US diplomat stressed that the Biden administration's overall approach to Iran had not changed.

He claimed that transferring detainees to house arrest is not related to any other aspect of the US policy towards Iran, AlJazeera reported. 

Blinken added that he had spoken with families of American detainees who were transferred to house arrest in Iran.

He said that Washington welcomes any action by Iran to de-escalate the tension in the nuclear case.

The state secretary further said that he could not confirm the media reports that Iran's nuclear program was slowing down. 

