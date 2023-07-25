  1. Politics
Vietnam calls for developing ties, cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – President of Vietnam's National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has called for expanding relations and developing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a meeting with the Iranian envoy to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari, Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the resistance of the Iranian nation and government against the challenges.

Vietnam is seeking to expand its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in different fields, he said, adding that he is willing to visit Tehran as soon as possible.

The Vietnamese parliament speaker also called for removing the obstacles to economic and trade ties between Tehran and Hanoi.

Considering the parliamentary relations between Iran and Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue invited the Iranian lawmakers to take part in the Ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians which is slated to be held in Hanoi in September.

Nazari, for his part, called for developing the relations between the two countries in all fields and presented the invitation letter of the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Vuong Dinh Hue.

