Russian air defenses intercept 5 US-made HIMARS rockets

"Air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Artyomovsk and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pologi, Tokmak and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Staraya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian assault teams gained advantageous positions in their advance in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported, according to TASS.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup gained more advantageous positions near the settlement of Olshana in the Kharkov Region in their offensive operations on a wide front," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also successfully repelled nine attacks and counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 14th, 32nd and 67th mechanized brigades near Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

SKH/PR