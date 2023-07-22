Russian forces down 15 HIMARS munitions in Ukraine operation

Konashenkov added that the Russian forces also intercepted 1 Storm Shadow cruise missile and 15 Ukrainian drones as well.

According to the spokesman, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost 456 planes, 243 helicopters, 5,169 drones, 426 missile air defense systems, 10,811 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 1,139 multiple launch rocket systems, 5,562 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,803 special military automobile vehicles.

Russian forces successfully repelled 14 Ukrainian attacks and eliminated over 280 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk direction, TASS quoted him as saying.

On July 18, Konashenkov announced that Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system over a day.

MP/PR