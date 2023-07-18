US deploy second series of HIMARS missile systems in Syria

Syrian media reported Washington has recently deployed military forces to its illegal bases in northeastern Syria, the most visible of which is the second series of ''HIMARS'' missile systems, as part of its continued incursion into Syrian airspace.

Since March 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a conflict fueled by foreign-backed militancy. Throughout this period, Western governments and their regional allies have supported terrorist groups that have caused extensive damage in the Arab country.

The US military has maintained a presence in northeastern Syria for an extended period, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment aims to prevent the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the US deployment is a means to exploit the country's natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump openly acknowledged on multiple occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil wealth.

