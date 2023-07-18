Russia intercepts several US-made HIMARS rocket systems

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Tavolzhanka and Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Novodruzhesk, Berestovoye and Zaliman in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasnaya Gora and Podgornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novogorovka, Rabotino, Gulyaipole and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Geroiskoye in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

Konashenkov further stressed that Russian forces repelled 12 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day.

"In the Donetsk direction, 12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the past 24 hours by well-coordinated and active operations by units of the southern battlegroup in areas near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka, Vesyoloye, Maryinka and northwest of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Stupochki, Konstantinovka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment, TASS quoted him as saying. "In the area of the settlement of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces continued successful offensive operations in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov continued, adding that the Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye area in the past day.

