Amir-Abdollahian to attend Iran-South Africa meeting

Iranian envoy to South Africa Mehdi Aghajafari said that the 15th Joint Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa is to be held on August 10, 2023, in Pretoria.

He added that during the commission, Iranian and South African officials are expected to exchange views on ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, social, cultural, scientific, and technological fields, and finalize the memoranda of understanding between the two sides.

The Iranian ambassador added that the South African President has officially invited the Iranian President to the upcoming BRICS+ Summit in Johannesburg.

The 14th Joint Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa was held in Tehran in 2019.

