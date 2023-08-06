2 killed, injured in Turkey drone attack on Iraq

The Turkish drone bombed an area in the Chamchamal region in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Sunday, according to Iraqi sources.

Initial reports indicated that one civilian was killed and another one was injured following the drone attack.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. Ankara accuses the European countries and Washington of supporting the group despite being on their terrorism lists.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

