Syria destroys 5 terrorist drones in Aleppo countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab Army destroyed several drones of terrorist organizations, eliminating a number of terrorists and wounding others in Aleppo countryside, SANA reported.

“Our armed forces destroyed two drones and downed three others for the terrorist organizations, attempted to attack some of our units operating in the northern and western countryside of Aleppo,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.

The statement added that the Army Units responded to the terrorist organizations by targeting their command headquarters، killing and injuring some of them.

MNA/PR