ISIL not threat for Iraq national security anymore

Al-Numan stated that the ISIL terrorist group has suffered huge losses and has lots its capabilities in different aspects.

The terrorist groups in Iraq are residing in mountainous areas that allow them to hide more easily, he said, stressing that those areas are far from the cities.

ISIL tries to carry out terrorist operations from time to time just to claim that it is still alive, but in fact, it no longer has the ability to advance a specific strategy, he underlined.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

