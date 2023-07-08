Iran defeats Kazakhstan at 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball

The Iranian team defeated Kazakhstan 27-24 at the Asian competitions on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian women beat hosts Hong Kong 45-16.

The Iranian team lost to China 29-23 and Chinese Taipei 28-18 and defeated Uzbekistan 37-36 and India 39-31.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.

MNA/5830797