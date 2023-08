Iran started the prestigious campaign on a high note, equalizing with Sweden 26-26, and also defeated Faroe Islands 29-27 and Burundi 46-24 in the preliminary round but lost to Saudi Arabia 29-26 and Germany 32-25 in Group IV.

Iran also fell short against Brazil 30-24.

The 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship started on Aug. 2 and will run until Aug. 13 in Croatia under the aegis of the International Handball Federation (IHF).

AMK/TT