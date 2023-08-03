  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 3, 2023, 10:00 AM

Palestinian fighters down Israeli regime's drone in Tubas

Palestinian fighters down Israeli regime's drone in Tubas

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Palestinian fighters downed the drone belonging to the Zionist regime which was flying over a region in eastern Tubas, West Bank.

This comes as the range of Resistance actions in the West Bank has grown widely in the current year after the Zionist regime increased its crimes against the Palestinians.

A Palestinian data center reported that 132 anti-Zionist operations were recorded in different regions of the West Bank and the Occupied al-Quds during the past month during which 2 Zionists were killed and 50 others were injured.

According to the Israeli regime's official sources, 28 Zionists were killed since the beginning of 2023.

In another development, Zionist troops raided a village in western Jenin on early Thursday. Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli regime's forces raided the houses of Palestinians and detained 3 people.

A Palestinian youth was also reported injured during the clashes with Zionists in the suburbs of Jenin.

MP/5852770

News Code 204103

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News