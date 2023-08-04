Palestinian teenager martyred in Nur Shams refugee camp

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that Israeli troops broke into Nur Shams refugee camp, located three kilometers (1.8 miles) east of Tulkarm, early on Friday, triggering confrontations with residents.

The sources added that Palestinian resistance fighters exchanged gunfire with the invading Israeli troops. There were no reports of any injuries among the forces.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of live rounds, tear gas canisters, and concussion grenades at young Palestinians who resisted the incursion.

Israeli troops shot 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Sa’an in the head with a live round, reportedly at point-blank range.

The injured teenager was transported to Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, where doctors pronounced him deceased shortly after arrival.

Sources added that Sa’an had just graduated from high school this year.

The raid comes as on Tuesday night, a Palestinian man was shot and killed after wounding at least six Israeli settlers during a retaliatory operation.

The shooting took place outside a shopping mall in the sprawling illegal settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, located seven kilometers (4.3 miles) east of al-Quds.

Palestinian authorities identified him as 20-year-old Mohannad al-Mazraa from the nearby town of Azariya.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

