Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow

The drone hit the 42-storey IQ-Quarter tower, which houses the offices of Russian trade, digital, and economic development ministries. The IQ-Quarter is part of the Moscow City business district, which stretches along the western edge of the city on the banks of the Moskva River and is home to leading Russian companies such as VTB Bank and Norilsk Nickel, Reuters reported.

“Several drones were shot down by air defenses as they tried to enter Moscow. One hit the same tower as last time. The facade of the 21st floor was damaged,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram at 03.48am local time, adding that there was no information on casualties.

Employees at the economic development ministry, located on the 21st floor that was hit by the drone, were told not to come to the office, the Russian newspaper RBC reported.

Meanwhile, Russian drones struck residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, destroying the top two floors of a college dormitory.

At least one person was injured in the attack, according to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, which quoted the Kharkiv region’s chief of police Volodymyr Tymoshko.

Its report showed footage of smoke rising from the destroyed section of the building.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said three drones which were probably launched from Russia’s neighboring Belgorod region targeted “the middle of the city, in densely populated areas”.

RHM/PR