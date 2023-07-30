Russia ‘thwarts’ Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

The drone attack on the Russian capital early on Sunday damaged two office blocks, according to Moscow’s mayor, and briefly forced the closure of an airport in the city, Aljazeera reported.

“The Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

It said one of the drones was shot down, while two, “suppressed by electronic warfare”, crashed into a building complex.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that “facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged” following the drone attack.

“There are no victims or injured,” he said.

The Russian TASS news agency meanwhile reported that Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport was closed for departures and arrivals. Operations returned to normal within an hour.

The attack on Sunday was the latest in a series of recent drone assaults – including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine – that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

