Russian air defense forces shoot down 6 drones in Kaluga

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the Kaluga Region. Air defense forces destroyed six drones," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted attack.

It added that "there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack".

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported, according to Sputnik.

Shapsha added that response services were operating at the site.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine tried to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region with three drones, two were destroyed by air defenses over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts, one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and crashed into a tower of the Moscow-City business center.

MP/PR