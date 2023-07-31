  1. Iran
Training plane crashed in Iran's Payam Airport

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – A training plane crashed at Payam International Airport in Karaj, Alborz Province, killing all onboard.

Hassan Rezaiefar, Director General of the Accident and Incident Investigation Office of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced the crash of a training plane at Payam Airport.

"On Monday morning at around 5:45, a training plane had an accident at Payam Airport, and the pilot and the other passenger of the flight lost their lives in the crash."

The accident investigation team of the Civil Aviation Organization has been dispatched to the accident site and the details will be announced later, he added.

